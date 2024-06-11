Musk says he will ban Apple devices at his companies over AI system

Twitter executive Elon Musk has gone after Apple’s plan to integrate artificial intelligence into its products. If Apple integrates OpenAI into its devices, Musk said they will be banned at his companies. “That is an unacceptable security violation,” tweeted Musk on Monday. .He said visitors will be required to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage. Apple held its annual developer conference on Monday, where it acknowledged it would be integrating AI into its devices. Apple Intelligence will be a collection of tools such as text and image generation and an upgraded Siri. To support the change, Apple will put ChatGPT into its cellphones. Musk followed up by saying it is “patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security and privacy.”“Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI,” he said. “They’re selling you down the river.”