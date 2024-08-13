Musk tells EU official to do vile things to himself

Twitter executive Elon Musk made clear where he stood when European Union Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton requested he bring in more limits to freedom of expression on the platform. Musk decided to invoke a meme from Tropic Thunder. “To be honest, I really wanted to respond with this Tropic Thunder meme, but I would NEVER do something so rude and irresponsible!” tweeted Musk on Monday. He included a meme of Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman yelling into a cellphone at character Flaming Dragon that he should “take a big step back and literally f*ck your own face.”.Breton had said he was writing Musk in the context of recent events in the United Kingdom and his planned broadcast on Twitter between he and former US president Donald Trump. “I understand that you are currently doing a stress test of the platform,” said Breton. “In this context, I am compelled to remind you of the due diligence obligations set out in the Digital Services Act (DSA) as outlined in my previous letter.”.As the person controlling a platform with more than 300 million users worldwide with one-third in the EU, he said he has a legal obligation to ensure Twitter’s compliance with the law, particularly with the DSA. This means ensuring freedom of expression and information are protected and proportionate, effective mitigation measures are in place to stop the amplification of harmful content about relevant events. This ordeal comes after Musk said on Sunday former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf is racist against white people. READ MORE: Musk dares former Scottish first minister to sue him amid racism allegationsWhile Yousaf hates being called racist, Musk dared him to sue him. “Go ahead, make my day,” he said.