International

Musk’s transgender daughter accuses him of lying about her childhood

Vivian Jenna Wilson responded after Elon Musk said she was dead because of the woke mind virus.
Vivian Jenna Wilson responded after Elon Musk said she was dead because of the woke mind virus. Courtesy Vivian Jenna Wilson/Threads
Loading content, please wait...
Vivian Jenna Wilson
Elon Musk
Women
Killings
Gender Transition
woke mind virus
Debunkings
Fakeness
Musicals
Gay Stereotypes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news