Musk’s transgender daughter accuses him of lying about her childhood

Twitter owner Elon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has blasted him for saying her gender transition was influenced by her being gay and autistic. Wilson said there were a number of claims she had to debunk that Musk made about her. “This is gonna be a bit so just bare with me,” said Wilson in a Thursday Threads post.She called this “entirely fake.” This is because none of the stories Musk spoke about her ever happened. While he said these stories happened, she said she does not know where he got them from. She predicted he “went to the Milo Yiannopoulos school of gay stereotypes, just picked some at random and said ‘eh — good enough’ in a last ditch attempt to garner sympathy points when he is so obviously in the wrong even in his own f*cking story.” When she was four years old, she said she did not love musicals because she was too young to know what they were. Her earliest experience with musicals was when her twin brother had a Hamilton phase in Grade 8 and 9 and overplayed it so much in the car that she swore off the genre for a long time. She said she never picked out jackets for him to wear and was not calling them fabulous. Additionally, she pointed out she did not use the word fabulous when she was four years old because she was too young to know it. While this was made up, she said there is a reason for it. This reason is he does not know what she was like as a child because he was not around and would harass her for her femininity and queerness when he was. Since he cannot say that, she said she has been reduced to a gay stereotype to use at his discretion. She said this says plenty about how he views sexual minorities and children. Wilson concluded by saying she is legally recognized as a woman in California and does not concern herself with the opinions of people below her. “Obviously Elon can’t say the same because in a ketamine-fueled haze, he’s desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him,” she said. “Go touch some f*cking grass.” Wilson had said she was doing well. “And I am formulating a response and what not,” she said. “It’s being worked on.” .While people wanted to know her opinion, she called for people to hold their horses. Musk said on Tuesday Wilson had been killed by the woke mind virus after he agreed to sign off on a gender transition for her. READ MORE: WATCH: Musk tells Peterson he pledged to kill 'evil woke mind virus' that ‘killed’ his son“I lost my son essentially,” he said. “They call it deadnaming for a reason.”