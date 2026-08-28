International

NASA chief proposes moving AI data centres into space

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has suggested that data centres be moved into space as backlash grows around the rapid building of new centres in North America
NASA administrator Jared Isaacman.
NASA administrator Jared Isaacman.NASA/Bill Ingalls
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