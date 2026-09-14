International

Nationalist party leaders from Scotland, Ireland, Wales sign MOU regarding independence

Three leaders state their respective countries' future 'belongs in the European Union'
Headline of the joint statement from the three leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales
Headline of the joint statement from the three leaders of Northern Ireland, Scotland, and WalesScreengrab from @GlobalNewsMontr on X/Twitter
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Scotland
United Kingdom
European Union
Britian
Northern Ireland
Wales
British sepratism
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