Netanyahu apologizes to Qatar for strike in Doha

A senior Qatari delegation arrived in Washington on Monday to continue negotiations over the release of hostages, according to official announcements. The group is expected to meet at the White House, coinciding with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.At the same time, a three-way conversation took place between U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani..According to KAN News, during the discussion, the Qatari leader reportedly demanded an apology from Netanyahu for an Israeli strike in Doha that targeted senior Hamas figures and resulted in the deaths of Qatari security personnel.Netanyahu issued the apology as part of Qatar’s condition for remaining engaged in mediation efforts.Earlier, during a White House reception, Trump expressed confidence that peace in Gaza could soon be achieved. When asked by reporters whether a deal to end the conflict was likely, Trump responded affirmatively..The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu began later than scheduled, following the U.S. president’s extended phone call with Qatar’s Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.Meanwhile, the Arabic-language Sky News network reported that Qatar has assured Washington it could persuade Hamas to accept the Trump administration’s plan and disarm. The report was attributed to unnamed sources..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.