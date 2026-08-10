International

New report shows Royal Navy drone boats sent military data to China

Ministry of Defence ensures no critical data has been compromised but questions remain about potential leaks to foreign powers
Unmanned drone boats built by Kraken Technology Group for the Royal Navy
Unmanned drone boats built by Kraken Technology Group for the Royal NavyRoyal Navy
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Drones
UK's Ministry of Defence
Royal Navy
Kraken Technology
Drone Boat
Military data leaked
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Western Standard
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