New women’s athletics guidelines crack down on ‘sexualizing’ camera angles

OTTAWA — Broadcasters are being urged to stop using camera angles and slow-motion replays that sexualize women athletes under new European guidelines intended to shift coverage toward performance and technical ability.The guidelines were developed by the European Broadcasting Union in collaboration with European Athletics and highlighted Tuesday as part of a campaign to improve how women’s athletics is presented on screen.They are backed by British Olympic pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, Serbian long jumper Ivana Španović and Croatian high jumper Blanka Vlašić.The 23-page in “Raising the Bar” document uses examples from real broadcasts to show how camera placement and editing choices can produce potentially compromising images.“The sexualization of women athletes through selective camera angles and editing choices continues to be a significant concern across many sports broadcasts,” said Glen Killane, executive director of EBU Sport.“Lingering shots on bodies, low-angle cameras that capture revealing views, and excessive slow-motion replays that serve no technical or storytelling purpose are among the issues observed in the media coverage of women’s athletics competitions today.”.The guidelines cover high jump, pole vault, horizontal jumps and running events.In high jump, broadcasters are advised to avoid low cameras positioned beneath athletes and close slow-motion replays of competitors clearing the bar or landing on the mat.Wider views showing the run-up, final strides and take-off are recommended because they provide greater technical insight while reducing the risk of compromising images.Similar recommendations apply to pole vault, where tight shots from behind competitors and low cameras near the landing area are discouraged.For long jump and triple jump, broadcasters are advised to favour side-on slow-motion replays showing the athlete’s stride and take-off rather than low cameras facing the landing pit.“Any camera shooting from below an athlete has a high chance of producing compromising images,” the guidelines state.During running events, camera operators are encouraged to remain in front of athletes and avoid tight shots from below the pelvis, particularly at the starting line or when exhausted competitors collapse on the track.Bradshaw said some athletes have become more concerned about camera positions than their own performances.“Many athletes, myself included, have been in competitive scenarios where they are more focused on the cameras instead of their own performance,” she said.Bradshaw said slow-motion competition footage has also been repurposed online.“I first-hand have received social media abuse and witnessed inappropriate videos online of myself and colleagues when slow-motion content of us competing is captured,” she said.“On too many occasions cameras are zoomed in, showing super slow-motion action replays of athletes in undignified positions.”Španović said certain camera angles can distract athletes during competitions and potentially affect their mental health.“By focusing on the skill and strength of the sport, we can create a more respectful and inspiring viewing experience,” she said.The EBU said the recommendations are not intended to impose a single production method or prohibit creative camera work..Instead, directors and camera operators are asked to consider whether a shot contributes technical information, emotion or storytelling before including it in a broadcast.“Women’s sport deserves to be seen, covered, and valued on equal terms,” Killane said.“These guidelines mark an important step forward and set a clear expectation that coverage of women’s athletics needs to reflect technical ability and compelling storytelling.”European Athletics president Dobromir Karamarinov said the recommendations support the organization’s “Race for Respect” initiative.“We are committed to ensuring that our sport is presented in a way that respects and empowers all athletes, regardless of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic background,” he said.“The only way forward is through collaboration, dialogue, and mutual understanding among all stakeholders.”The guidelines are available to all broadcasters covering women’s athletics.