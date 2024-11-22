New York judge delays Trump’s sentencing hearing in hush money trial indefinitely

New York Supreme Court Acting Justice Juan Merchan has granted US President-Elect Donald Trump’s request to delay his sentencing hearing indefinitely in his hush money trial and the joint request from he and the prosecutor for a motion schedule be granted. Additionally, Merchan said Trump’s motion is due by the end of the business day on December 2, which could see the case thrown out in its entirety. “The People’s response is due by the close of business Monday, Dec. 9, 2024,” said Merchan in a Friday ruling. “The Court will not accept reply briefs; and it is further ORDERED that the application to stay decision on Defendant’s CPL (Criminal Procedure Law) 330.30(1) motion is GRANTED pending receipt of the papers from all parties submitted in accordance with the motion schedule noted above; and it is further ORDERED that the joint application for a stay of sentencing is GRANTED to the extent that the Nov. 26, 2024 date is adjourned.” .On Tuesday, the New York Supreme Court received separate submissions from Trump and the District Attorney of New York County seeking various forms of relief in his hush money case. Team Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a decisive win for Trump, the Manhattan case has been stayed and sentencing adjourned. “President Trump won a landslide victory as the American People have issued a mandate to return him to office and dispose of all remnants of the Witch Hunt cases,” said Cheung. “All of the sham lawfare attacks against President Trump are now destroyed, and we are focused on Making America Great Again.”.Five insider sources said to the New York Times in 2023 a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump for his role in paying hush money to American porn star Stormy Daniels. .New York grand jury indicts Trump.An indictment was announced in the following days. Prosecutors working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg asked him to surrender and to face arraignment on charges that were unknown at the time. He avoided criminal charges for decades, despite persistent scrutiny and repeated investigations. He became the first former president to be indicted. Trump became a convicted felon in May. .UPDATED: Trump maintains innocence after being found guilty on all 34 charges in hush money trial.He was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to Daniels in an effort to guide voters’ knowledge about him prior to the 2016 US presidential election. Because of the verdict, he was the first president in US history to be found guilty of felony charges.