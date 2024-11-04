OH NUTS!: Grieving owners claim jealousy led to Peanut the squirrel's death

The owners of P'nut the Squirrel believe their social media success, fueled by the beloved pet, may have been behind his tragic death.Mark and Daniela Longo said they were cashing in on their furry internet sensation, who helped drive followers to their raunchy OnlyFans page before he was seized from their animal sanctuary and euthanized by state environmental officials over rabies fears last week."Maybe it's someone who thinks I use this place to make a lot of money," Longo told the New York Post of his rescue farm."Did this do wonders to my OnlyFans? Absolutely. It's making a lot of money from this.".Trampoline maker targets Guinness world record.The Longos say Peanut had his own popular "squirrel dad account" on social media, which they used to boost views on their adult content."I had my own kind of squirrel dad account, my own Instagram," said Longo. "And it's me doing my workouts and a lot of the times, you know, I don't have time to make [dual] content like I used to.""I just tag my squirrel dad account from the Peanut video I posted, so it gets double the clip views," said Longo. "Every once in a while, a shirtless photo [on Peanut's page, too], but I completely separated myself from this entire thing. Obviously, people were going to find both and try to associate them.".Roughriders' Fan of the Year Award goes to Calgary man.P'nut's death at the hands of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation sparked outrage, with many seeing the Longos as victims of government overreach."This morning at the supermarket, I wanted to get a few extra copies of The Post to keep for myself," said Longo, referring to Sunday's New York Post paper with the front-page headline, "Bushy Whacked." "When I walked in, [people] recognized my face because I was on the cover of the newspaper. And they just kind of smiled and nodded."The Longos said other patrons at a local restaurant expressed sympathy and support for their situation..MLB considers new rules on nicotine pouches."Last night, my wife and I went out to dinner. We were having dinner, and the couple next to us looked over and said, 'We're so sorry for what happened, and we want you to know that you have our full support,'" said Longo."Everybody was just noticing, and then they would tell us that, you know, they were sorry about what happened with P'nut."Elon Musk even posted a video of Peanut on Twitter/X..Peanut's death has sparked calls for legislative change, with New York State Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz proposing the "Peanut's Law: Humane Animal Protection Act.""What happened to P'nut was a tragedy," state Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz said on Twitter/X. "As a state lawmaker and an animal rights advocate, this tragedy can be an agent of change.".OLDCORN: Third parties still a threat in Sask politics.The measure would establish a 72-hour waiting period before an animal from a sanctuary can be euthanized and introduce an appeal system. Additionally, it would grant animal refuge sites the right to humane due process.Even politicians outside the state have weighed in, with a spokesman for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-NY) criticizing the Hochul administration's handling of the situation.A GoFundMe page set up for P'nut has raised more than $132,000, underscoring the widespread sympathy for the Longos' loss..OLDCORN: Top 3 insights from Saskatchewan election