OPEN HOUSE: Four luxury homes priced at more than US$28,000,000 each

Canadian online real estate portal, Zoocasa, combed through high-end real estate listings in the US to see what buyers can get for the big, big, big bucks. Searching listings in California to upstate Connecticut and south to Florida, Zoocasa says "America boasts some of the most extravagant and luxurious real estate offerings in the world." Here are four estates for real estate enthusiasts, aspirational dreamers, or those simply curious about the lifestyles of the rich and famous..US$34,390,000. 2700 Sunset Dr. Miami Beach FL. "This newly constructed modern masterpiece sits on a 20,000-sq.-ft. lot and comes with all the imaginable amenities you could dream of, including a full-sized marble wet bar, two kitchens, a hybrid sauna and steam shower, and a beautiful plunge pool, just to name a few," says Zoocasa. The home features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and has a walking score of 5 and transit score of 36. .US$45,000,000. 1090 S. Ocean Blvd, Palm Beach FL (near Mar-a-Lago).Featuring six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms, Zoocasa says, "This exceptional home features superior architectural design and attention to detail with over 13,000 sq. ft. of living space. It also features a gym, sauna, steam, spa room, walk-in wine cellar, jacuzzi, and lap pool.""It sits on just under half an acre, offering true resort-style living including impressive health and wellness amenities, private deeded beach access just steps from the front door and a deeded membership to Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club nearby.".US$37,623,600 2990 Broadway St., San Francisco CA "Featuring four bedrooms and six bathrooms, 2990 Broadway commands the most coveted, cornerstone location in San Francisco as the last house on Outer Broadway," says Zoocasa. "The home has views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Marin Headlands and Alcatraz, with immediate adjacency to the Presidio’s bucolic surroundings, the 10,180 sq. ft. residence is undeniably designed for elegant living and grand entertaining." .US$28,500,000. 97 Pecksland Rd., Greenwich CT This custom-built mansion is for large families and visiting guests, with ten bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. "97 Pecksland has an unrivaled combination of lot size, quality, and privacy, featuring a 30-car garage, wine cellar, golf simulator, multiple pools, and more," says Zoocasa. "Classically designed to show a high degree of architectural integrity and balance, this estate has unparalleled privacy and amenities."