CALGARY — A traditional Austrian winter parade was cut short Saturday after youths allegedly hurled stones at costumed performers and physically attacked participants, forcing organizers to call police and emergency services.The Friday Krampus procession in Ansfelden, Upper Austria, ended after just eight of the 15 scheduled groups had performed. Organizers said the situation had become too dangerous to continue.According to Austrian newspaper Heute, approximately 1,500 spectators, including families, had gathered for the event, which was expected to feature 240 costumed Krampus performers. Instead, the festivities were over around 6:50 p.m.Austrian outlet MeinBezirk, citing the organizer, said roughly 50 children and teenagers with a migration background were responsible for the disturbances, including throwing stones at performers. Police have not confirmed that description of the group or identified the alleged stone throwers in their published statement.Fabian Hasenleitner, chairman of organizing group Hoizknecht Teifin, described stone-throwing and physical assaults to the Austrian press. According to Heute’s account of his comments to Kronen Zeitung, one youth jumped onto a participant’s back, while another performer was grabbed by the horns. Attempts to reason with the youths failed..Police documented three injured teenagers in separate alleged incidents during the event.A 16-year-old was taken to Linz’s accident hospital after an unidentified person grabbed him by the horns and pulled sharply downward. A 15-year-old injured his left knee after someone pushed him from behind, causing him to fall.In another incident, a 17-year-old accused a 68-year-old man of striking his right knee. The police statement did not establish whether all three incidents were connected to the group accused of throwing stones.Ansfelden Mayor Christian Partoll, of the Freedom Party of Austria, backed the decision to stop the parade and called for consequences for those responsible.“We will not let a few troublemakers take our traditions away from us,” Partoll said to MeinBezirk.He also called for age-appropriate penalties for young offenders and greater parental accountability.The disruption brought an abrupt end to an event rooted in Austria’s longstanding winter customs. Krampus, the horned companion of St. Nicholas, is traditionally portrayed by performers wearing carved masks, heavy furs and bells. Processions remain a prominent part of the country’s seasonal celebrations, particularly around December 5 and 6.