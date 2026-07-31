International

EU countries demand Schengen travel with Spain be suspended as 60K migrants swell in Spanish exclave

Multiple EU countries demand that the EU free travel zone suspend Spain temporarily as migrant crisis spooks European countries, Italy closes air and sea borders
Tens of thousands of Moroccan migrants, all seemingly young men, pour across the border into the Spanish exclave of Ceuta
Tens of thousands of Moroccan migrants, all seemingly young men, pour across the border into the Spanish exclave of CeutaScreengrab from @RadioGenoa
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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez
migrant crisis
morocco
Spanish government
Spain migrants
Ceuta
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