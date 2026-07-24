‘Oyster’ the monkey rescued after being left in cage on London bus; £3,000 reward offered to find owner

CALGARY — ‘Oyster’ the monkey rescued after abandoned in cage on London bus, £3,000 reward offered to find ownerThe female common marmoset, later named Oyster, was discovered on July 17 after being left inside a small cage hidden within a laundry bag on a Route 302 bus in northwest London.According to SkyNews, the animal was found after a passenger reported that the bag was blocking the aisle. When the bus driver moved it, he heard noises coming from inside and discovered the frightened monkey. Oyster was later taken into the care of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA), where she was examined and treated after showing signs of dehydration and stress.The RSPCA said the monkey appeared to have been deliberately abandoned and launched an investigation to identify the owner. Officials are reviewing available CCTV footage and transport records as part of their efforts..Animal rights organization PETA has since offered a £3,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.The incident comes months after new rules governing private ownership of primates came into effect in England. The regulations require owners of pet primates to meet stricter standards, including licensing, microchipping requirements, and welfare conditions.The RSPCA has not identified the person responsible for abandoning the monkey, and no charges have been announced.According to RSPCA, Oyster is now recovering at a specialist primate sanctuary, where staff say she is adjusting after the ordeal.