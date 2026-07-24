International

‘Oyster’ the monkey rescued after being left in cage on London bus; £3,000 reward offered to find owner

Marmoset, named Oyster, was discovered after being left inside a small cage hidden within a laundry bag on a Route 302 bus in northwest London.
Marmoset, named Oyster, was discovered after being left inside a small cage hidden within a laundry bag on a Route 302 bus in northwest London.X
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London
Peta
CCTV footage
Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
RSPCA
Oyster the monkey
Abandoned animals
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Western Standard
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