Pentagon report zaps UFO conspiracy theories — again

The truth is still out there.And UFO buffs — now officially termed ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ (UAP) — are going to have a harder time finding it after a long-awaited US Department of Defence report released on Friday said it found “no credible evidence” of aliens, alien beings or even recovered spaceships dating back to the Second World War.That includes any extraterrestrial biological remains or reverse engineered spacecraft at Roswell, or anywhere else. .“As far as I know, an alien spacecraft did not crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947…if the USAF did recover alien bodies, they didn't tell me about it…and I want to know.”Bill Clinton.“A consistent theme in popular culture involves a particularly persistent narrative that the US government — or a secretive organization within it — recovered several off-world spacecraft and extraterrestrial biological remains, that it operates a program or programs to reverse-engineer the recovered technology and that it has conspired since the 1940s to keep this effort hidden from the United States Congress and the American public,” it said.“The goal of this report is not to prove or disprove any particular belief set, but rather to use a rigorous analytic and scientific approach to investigate past US government-sponsored UAP investigation efforts and the claims made by interviewees that the US government and various contractors have recovered and are hiding off-world technology and biological material.” The report notes that speculation over other-worldly phenomena began with the Manhattan Project and the proliferation of top secret weapons sites in the Second World War and gained steam in the 1960s as the Cold War heated up. Conspiracy theories that the Pentagon had recovered at least a dozen alien spacecraft became part of popular culture..The speculation gained even more traction as the US government rolled out exotic aircraft such as the F-117 Stealth fighter and B-2 bomber, developed at Groom Lake and Area 51 in the Nevada desert.Even the mythical Roswell Incident gets its due with a quote from former president Bill Clinton: “As far as I know, an alien spacecraft did not crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947…if the USAF did recover alien bodies, they didn't tell me about it…and I want to know.”Apparently law makers want to, too. And they’re prepared to spend tens of millions of dollars to do it. The 63-page report is unique for its blunt tone and the fact it’s unredacted.The report analyzed no less than a dozen separate studies over the years that all reached pretty much the same conclusion: that there is no “quantifiable” case to be made for the existence of extraterrestrial phenomena..And if there was, it poses no threat to the national security of the US. “All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” it said. Although many UAP reports remain unsolved or unidentified, the report “assesses that if more and better quality data were available, most of these cases also could be identified and resolved as ordinary objects or phenomena.”A second volume is due in the coming months.