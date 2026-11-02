International

Poland’s top court is in a standoff — here's what's happening

Here is a plain-language guide for Canadian readers to better understand what is happening on the ground in Warsaw, as Poland's top court is in a standoff and protestors gather in the streets.
Riot police secure the perimeter outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw on Friday night after a judge aligned with the government ordered the court’s president suspended for a month.
Riot police secure the perimeter outside Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal in Warsaw on Friday night after a judge aligned with the government ordered the court’s president suspended for a month.Still from video posted by Polska Policja (@PolskaPolicja) on October 30, 2026. Original photograph by Wojtek Radwanski.
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European Union
Poland
Warsaw
Karol Nawrocki
Donald Tusk
Jarosław Kaczyński
Bogdan Święczkowski