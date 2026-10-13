Pope Leo XIV diagnosed with lung cancer, part of lung removed in surgery

CALGARY — Pope Leo XIV has been diagnosed with lung cancer and undergone surgery to remove part of his right lung.The Vatican announced Tuesday that the Pope, 71, underwent surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital after doctors identified a suspicious nodule in his lung. The diagnosis was confirmed as lung adenocarcinoma, a type of cancer that develops in the cells lining the lungs.Surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung during an operation that reportedly lasted approximately 90 minutes. The procedure was completed without complications. The Pope is expected to remain hospitalized for approximately one week while doctors monitor his recovery.The diagnosis comes just days after Leo publicly acknowledged the discovery of a lung nodule, describing it as having been detected at an early stage.."To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique," the Vatican said in a statement."Intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, as suspected from pre-operative tests."Doctors are now examining lymph nodes removed during surgery to determine whether the cancer has spread and whether additional treatment will be necessary.Lung adenocarcinoma is a form of non-small cell lung cancer and is among the most common types of lung cancer. Treatment can involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapies or immunotherapy, depending on the stage and characteristics of the disease..Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, became the first American-born pope when he was elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025, following the death of Pope Francis.According to the Associated Press, the cancer diagnosis and removal of the lower lobe of the Pope's right lung were confirmed following the operation.The Vatican has cancelled the Pope's scheduled audiences through October 20, allowing him time to recover from the procedure.