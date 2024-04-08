Powerball ticket worth US$1.326 billion sold in Portland OR

A Powerball ticket worth US$1.326 billion was sold in Portland OR, the fourth largest jackpot in its history. This ticket for Saturday’s draw was purchased on that day. “I want to congratulate the winner on this lifechanging moment,” said Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells in a Sunday press release. “No one in Oregon has ever won a prize on this scale and it’s very exciting for our staff and players.”The Oregon Lottery said the winner has one year to come forward and claim his or her prize. State law forbids lottery winners from remaining anonymous with a few exceptions. Before this win, the Oregon Lottery said the largest Powerball prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005. The last time a jackpot was won in the state was in 2018 when a Salem man won $150.4 million. One-third of the sales from the game will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks, and more. Retailers who sell lottery tickets earn commissions from the boost in ticket sales and bonus payments for lower tier wins. For instance, it said an Oregon retailer who sells a $1 million ticket would earn a $10,000 bonus.Saturday’s jackpot was the eighth largest among US lottery jackpot games. The jackpot was last won in January in Michigan with a ticket that won an $842.4 million jackpot. Powerball is a multistate jackpot operated in 44 US states, District of Columbia, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.The Oregon Lottery recommended people always sign the back of their tickets to ensure they can claim their prizes. In the event of winning a jackpot, it said players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings.“Even if you aren’t holding the winning ticket, all of our players support programs and services statewide that receive Lottery dollars,” said Wells. A corner store in downtown Los Angeles close to Skid Row sold the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot worth about US$1.1 billion in July. READ MORE: LA convenience store near Skid Row sells $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot ticket“I have to make more bigger store, more items, good service for the people,” said Las Palmitas owner Navor Herrera. “That’s my thing now.”