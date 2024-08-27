Prosecutor files superseding indictment against Donald Trump in January 6 case

US prosecutors on Tuesday obtained a new indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump. According to Daily Caller, the new indictment, which includes the same four charges as the original, was filed in response to the Supreme Court’s July ruling finding presidents have immunity from prosecution for official acts taken in office. According to court documents, Trump is charged with Conspiracy to defraud the United States; Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and; Conspiracy against rights “The superseding indictment, which was presented to a new grand jury that had not previously heard evidence in this case, reflects the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States,” special counsel Jack Smith wrote in a notice. CBC reports the new indictment dropped allegations that Trump sought to pressure the US Justice Department in his bid to overturn his election defeat, an apparent effort to keep the prosecution alive after the high court found that Trump could not be prosecuted for that conduct....More to come