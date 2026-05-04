PURR-FECT: Leaving your cat alone for an entire day is now illegal in Sweden

It's a purr-fect law.According to the 2026 regulations from the Swedish Board of Agriculture (Jordbruksverket), owners must now check on their cats at least twice a day. This is to ensure their pets' social and emotional needs are met alongside physical care.Caretakers must pay attention to their cats to notice abnormal behavior and ensure they are safe and healthy. By checking on cats twice daily, owners can monitor any signs of illness, injury, and stress, the government says..“Your cat should have free access to drinking water.” It states on their basic care section. “If your cat is fully or partially outdoors when temperatures are below freezing, you should make sure it can drink enough water. In this case, you should give it water at least twice a day.”They also recommend for indoor cats that they are staying active and given some type of occupation for mental stimulation.Those who break the rules are advised to 'correct the deficiencies', along with a fine if failed to do so. If intentional neglecting occurs, a fine or imprisonment could occur, more serious violations can lead to a 'so-called animal ban' preventing those from caring for any animal in the future.