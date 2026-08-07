International

Red Cross removes refugee profile after Afghan migrant featured charged in Scottish woman's death

The Red Cross has removed a promotional film featuring an Afghan refugee after the man highlighted in the video was charged in connection with the death of a Scottish aid worker in Athens.
The Red Cross has removed a promotional film featuring an Afghan refugee after the man highlighted in the video was charged in connection with the death of a Scottish aid worker in Athens.X
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The Red Cross
Sharif Ahmadzai
Greek Red Cross
Elisabeth-Jane Ross
Hellenic Police
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Western Standard
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