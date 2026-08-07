Red Cross removes refugee profile after Afghan migrant featured charged in Scottish woman's death

CALGARY — The Red Cross has removed a promotional film featuring an Afghan refugee after the man highlighted in the video was charged in connection with the death of a Scottish aid worker in Athens.The film had documented the journey of 26-year-old Sharif Ahmadzai, who fled Afghanistan in 2016 and later settled in Greece. Produced by the Greek Red Cross, the video focused on the dangers he faced while seeking refuge in Europe and his efforts to rebuild his life after arriving in the country. He also previously competed as a boxer. The video was taken down after Greek authorities charged Ahmadzai with intentional homicide, robbery and weapons offences following the death of 38-year-old Scottish aid worker Elisabeth-Jane Ross.Ross was reported missing in Athens in July. Police later discovered her body inside a suitcase in an abandoned building. According to the Hellenic Police, Ahmadzai is accused of killing Ross, concealing her body in a suitcase and later using her bank cards to withdraw money..According to AOL, Ahmadzai has denied killing Ross, he has acknowledged moving her body and using her bank cards but claims he found her already dead. The case has drawn international attention because Ahmadzai had previously appeared in the Red Cross film, which portrayed his experiences fleeing conflict and beginning a new life in Greece.The Greek Red Cross has not publicly issued a detailed statement explaining the removal of the video. However, the film is no longer available on the organization's public platforms following Ahmadzai's arrest.Ross, originally from Scotland, had been living and working in Greece as an aid worker and missionary. Her disappearance prompted a police investigation that led authorities to identify Ahmadzai as a suspect.Court proceedings are ongoing in Greece. Ahmadzai has been charged, but the allegations against him have not been tested or proven in court.