The European Union's outdated tobacco control strategy is failing, and lives are being lost as a result, according to a new report.The landmark analysis by global public health experts revealed the EU is unlikely to meet its goal of becoming “smoke-free,” defined as a smoking rate below 5%, for another 76 years. However, the report found that countries embracing innovative nicotine alternatives like nicotine pouches are making rapid progress toward that target."It is time for the EU to recognize that restrictive policies on safer nicotine alternatives are costing lives," said Dr. Delon Human, lead author of the Missing The Target report."The data clearly show that countries prioritizing harm reduction are achieving the smoke-free goals that remain a distant dream for other member states.".Nicotine pouches a key tool in the global fight against smoking.The report found stark contrasts between EU nations. In Estonia, where flavoured vapes are banned, smoking rates have soared by almost 40% in just three years. In Sweden, nicotine pouches and other smokeless products are widely available.Sweden is almost smoke-free, an impressive 16 years ahead of the EU's 2040 goal..IN-DEPTH: Sweden leads Europe in reducing smoking with nicotine pouches."The EU’s current tobacco control policy - relying heavily on taxation, smoking bans and product regulations - has produced only incremental reductions in smoking,” said Dr. Anders Milton, a report co-author and former president of the Swedish Medical Association."A growing body of evidence points to the need for a modernized, evidence-based framework that embraces safer alternatives as part of a comprehensive THR [Tobacco Harm Reduction] strategy."Nicotine pouches, which contain purified nicotine with minimal other ingredients, have emerged as a popular alternative to smoking in Sweden and other countries. Unlike traditional smokeless tobacco, they do not produce spit or require chewing..Health Minister provides no evidence to support nicotine pouch restrictions.The report's authors said that nicotine pouches and other harm-reduction products could help the EU make rapid progress toward its smoke-free goal by offering smokers a satisfying alternative to deadly cigarettes."Only by embracing safer alternatives can the EU hope to reverse the current trends, save lives and achieve its long-awaited smoke-free goal," said Dr. Human.The report found that in the Czech Republic, which has taken a more progressive approach to vaping and other nicotine alternatives, smoking rates have dropped by 23% over the past four years.With smoking still claiming hundreds of thousands of lives annually across Europe, public health advocates argue that the EU cannot afford to allow outdated ideologies to stand in the way of practical, evidence-based solutions.