Rescuers race to reach hundreds trapped underground after Nepal floods, death toll spikes

CALGARY — The search for survivors is entering a critical stage after catastrophic floods along the Nepal-China border killed more than 1,100 people and left nearly 4,000 others unaccounted for, with rescuers now focusing on hundreds of workers believed to be trapped inside mud-filled hydropower tunnels.The disaster, which began Aug. 26 after a massive ice-and-rock collapse in the Himalayas unleashed a surge of water and debris downstream, has devastated communities on both sides of the border.Nepalese authorities have reported more than 1,100 deaths, while more than 3,900 people remain missing. China has separately reported 21 deaths and 541 people still unaccounted for in Tibet.The scale of the rescue operation has shifted in recent days as teams move from broad searches of destroyed communities to targeted operations at hydropower facilities.Global Affairs Canada says approximately 30 Canadians and permanent residents remain unaccounted for. .The scale of the rescue operation has shifted in recent days as teams move from broad searches of destroyed communities to targeted operations at hydropower facilities.Nearly 900 hydropower workers remain unaccounted for, with about 500 believed to be trapped inside tunnels that were buried or blocked by mud and debris.According to Reuters, rescuers are using excavators, controlled blasts, search equipment and specialized teams to try to reopen the tunnels. Teams from India, China and the United States are assisting Nepalese authorities, while oxygen is being pumped into some underground areas where workers could still be alive.The possibility of air chambers and remaining supplies inside some tunnels is offering rescuers a narrow window of hope.More than 11,800 people have already been rescued in Nepal, including hundreds of foreign nationals. Drones have also been used to locate stranded survivors in areas that remain difficult to reach by road.The United Nations estimates the disaster has left at least 2.2 million tonnes of debris across affected areas, illustrating the enormous challenge facing rescue and recovery crews..The Canadian government has now deployed 10 officials to Nepal to assist Canadians affected by the disaster and help determine the whereabouts of those still unaccounted for.Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said the team includes an RCMP member and is working to locate missing Canadians and support their families."Our priority is to locate Canadians and permanent residents and confirm their safety while offering support wherever and whenever possible," Anand said.Canadian officials are working with trekking companies, hospitals, local police, rescue centres, airlines and Canadian travel-industry partners to gather information and establish contact with Canadians in the affected areas.The RCMP has also deployed a liaison officer to Nepal and has offered forensic equipment and expertise to assist with the response.Canada has also committed $5 million in humanitarian assistance for emergency relief efforts in Nepal. The funding will support food, shelter, water, sanitation and health services through United Nations, Red Cross and Canadian NGO partners..As the search continues, GoFundMe's across Canada have also begun raising money to help people affected by the disaster.Among the Canadian-organized fundraisers is a campaign launched by NRNA Canada, with the organizer listed in Brampton, Ontario. The fundraiser says it is intended to support flood victims and directs donors toward Nepal's official disaster-relief efforts. The campaign had raised more than $19,000 CAD from 175 donations as of Wednesday, toward a $99,900 goal.Another campaign was launched by the Nepalese Society of Nova Scotia, which is raising money for families affected by the August 26 floods. The fundraiser says 100% of the money raised, after applicable GoFundMe transaction fees, will be transferred to Nepal's Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund. It has raised $6,600 CAD from 73 donations toward an $11,000 goal.A separate fundraiser organized by NPCC-Canada in Toronto says donations will be used to provide food, clean water, medicine and temporary shelter to people affected by the flooding.Other campaigns out of Vancouver, North York, and Edmonton have also been launched to provide financial assistance to families and communities affected by the devastating floods..Global Affairs Canada said approximately 30 Canadians and permanent residents in Nepal and China's Tibet Autonomous Region remain unaccounted for, with officials working to confirm their whereabouts and safety.The department said the figure may change as new information becomes available and officials establish contact with people in affected areas."Our priority is to locate Canadians and permanent residents who remain unaccounted for and confirm their safety," the department said.As of Thursday, 858 Canadians were registered as being in Nepal and 18 were registered as being in China's Tibet Autonomous Region through the Registration of Canadians Abroad system. The department cautioned that the figures are only an estimate because registration is voluntary and may not fully represent the number of Canadians actually living in or visiting the region.The International Red Cross estimates that more than 90,000 people may have been affected by the disaster. According to Reuters, the disaster has left communities across the Himalayan region facing destroyed homes, roads, bridges and power infrastructure.Telecommunications have largely been restored in affected areas, but hundreds of megawatts of electricity generation have been disrupted and major infrastructure remains damaged.