International

Rescuers race to reach hundreds trapped underground after Nepal floods, death toll spikes

The search for survivors is entering a critical stage after catastrophic floods along the Nepal-China border killed more than 1,100 people and left nearly 4,000 others unaccounted for
The search for survivors is entering a critical stage after catastrophic floods along the Nepal-China border killed more than 1,100 people and left nearly 4,000 others unaccounted forX screenshots
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Anita Anand
Global Affairs Canada
Search And Rescue
The Red Cross
Tibet floods
Nepal police
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority
Nepal-Tibet border
Missing hydropower workers
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news