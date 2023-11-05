Retired US colonel claims Ukraine war pointless and too costly

Russia’s motivations and future intentions in Ukraine have been misunderstood, alleges a retired US colonel.Douglas Macgregor made his comments to interviewer Stephen Gardner October 30 on the YouTube video, Col. Macgregor Shares BOMBSHELL Intel on UKRAINE and ISRAEL!The former senior adviser to the acting US Secretary of Defence is an occasional guest on Gardner’s show and others, such as Judging Freedom by former Fox News host Judge Andrew Napolitano.The 76-year-old Macgregor suggested Putin understood the West very well and was making a measured response with limited intentions.“[Putin] would like to see Ukraine as a neutral state. He's certainly not going to sit there and put up one more time with what we did over the last ten years or so in Ukraine. He's not going to allow Ukraine to become this fortress for American imperial influence and NATO influence,” Macgregor opined.“He doesn't want Russia living under threat just as JFK didn't want us living under the threat of nuclear missile attack from Cuba. Anybody that imputes anything else to the man is just lying. There's no appetite for war anywhere else. He wants to do business with everybody.”The commentator and author characterized Putin as having “exercised extraordinary restraint.” He also chided rumours of the president’s bad health, adding, “for a man who’s been dying now for several years, he looks pretty good.”“He's sitting on territory right now that is historically Russian with Russian speaking populations. He's going to move and take Kharkov; he will take Odessa, but he doesn't want to war with the West or with NATO or with anybody. He just wants to get those territories under his control, get the Russians in them inside Russia.”Gardner asked Macgregor about recent comments by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. The ally of Russia urged peace talks bewteen Putin and Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky.“There are enough problems on both sides and in general the situation is now seriously stalemate: no one can do anything and substantively strengthen or advance their position,” Lukashenko said.“They’re there head-to-head, to the death, entrenched. People are dying.”Macgregor said such comments were inspired by the grim realities of a war that has taken 500,000 Ukrainian soldiers and “horribly wounded” many more, in addition to causing civilian deaths and injuries.“We're talking about an army [of Ukraine] that is falling apart, where if you want to be evacuated by an ambulance to a reputable hospital, you have to bribe the ambulance driver and the people on the ambulance to take you there from the battlefield,” Macgregor alleged."You have soldiers that are kept in small groups and no more than three or four together and then sent in as replacements because they're afraid if they try to replace platoons and companies, they'll end up with a rebellion against the Ukrainian government."Closer to home, Macgregor said the US is headed for a “financial abyss” as no one wants to buy its treasury bills. He says the nation lacks the financial capacity to keep deficit spending to send military aid to Ukraine.“This government has chosen implosion and destruction over embracing the truth and becoming rational. A rational man would say, wait a minute, we can’t do this,” Macgregor said.“This war is over, but we won't let it die because the regime in Washington wants to maintain the fiction that there is something good happening in Kiev. There isn't. "There's nothing there but corruption and criminality. That's the truth. Ukrainians are dying for nothing, pointlessly, in a war that should never have been fought.”