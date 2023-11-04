Retired US colonel warns 'Armageddon' next for Israel

A retired US army colonel warns the conflict in Gaza could trigger an “Armageddon” where allied Muslim nations destroy Israel.Col. Douglas Macgregor (Ret.) made his comments to Stephen Gardner October 30 on the latter's eponymous YouTube channel. The video Col. Macgregor Shares BOMBSHELL Intel on UKRAINE and ISRAEL! has been viewed 500,000 times.Macgregor, who led the main tank battle of American forces during the 1991 Gulf War in Iraq, said opposition to Israel's latest offensive is not necessarily antisemitic.“I would not confuse the rage at what the Israelis are doing in Gaza with antisemitism. It's in the interest of Israelis to brand everything as antisemitism. But there are many places in the world where Jews are completely safe, and I would include most of Central Asia in that category,” Macgregor said.“No one objects to Jews, but there are lots of objections to things the Israelis do. So that's another distinction that we don't bother to make in the press. And if you turn on the mainstream (news), nobody keeps you informed about anything.”The former senior adviser to the acting US Secretary of Defense compared the rage of Hamas to that of Scottish rebels in the 1200s. William Wallace skinned alive two leading knights of the English invading force and wore belts made of their hides.“Why? Because Scotland and Scots had been subjected in the previous 100 years to horrific treatment by invading English forces. So, they exploded with rage and anger and the violence was outrageous, unbelievable.”Macgregor called the actions of Hamas similarly “horrific, barbaric and savage,” motivated by its own history.“If I were an Israeli I would react exactly as they have, but it shouldn't come as a surprise, because the people living in Gaza have been living in what some people termed the largest open air concentration camp in the world. Now, some of that is their (Gaza's) fault. And some of it is the fault, frankly, of the Israelis and also of the Arab states in the region.”The 76-year-old said Arab nations had enough wealth to help Palestinians out, but did not, nor did they welcome them to their own countries. Instead, they preferred Gaza Palestinians remain a “permanent threat and irritant to the Israelis,” making the October 7 attack somewhat inevitable.Macgregor characterized the all-out response by the Israelis as a “collective punishment” that associated all Gaza residents with Hamas. He said the US would usually find this approach “unacceptable, violating the so-called laws of war and humanity. But that's what's happening. And the Israelis as a result, have provoked the entire Muslim world.”“Armageddon” looms, Macgregor warned. He recalled how an Israeli friend recently remarked to him that opposition to Israel had just united Sunni and Shia Muslims for the first time in history.“He’s right. That’s the problem. And never before have the Israelis had to face in direct combat Turks, Persians and Arabs all together. That's where we're headed.”In 2019, Macgregor’s 2003 book Transformation Under Fire was made required reading for high-ranking Israeli officers. He said the US was the “wildcard” that could take Israel off the “path to suicide” but he doubts the US government will do so.“The Israelis have worked tirelessly to cultivate control of our government. Our government is signed up to support Israel unconditionally, which means we are being pulled into a major regional war. We are going to be pitted against the Turks, the Iranians, all the Sunni Arab states in the region, probably states in North Africa,” warned Macgregor.“This will probably have an impact on the Muslims in India and certainly Pakistan. I wouldn't be surprised if it didn't also have an impact on Muslims in Malaysia and Indonesia."Macgregor, a top planner of NATO's 1999 bombing of Yugoslavia, says Israel’s opponents are much more numerous, much better educated and much better armed than in the Yom Kippur War of 1973.“I support Israel. I've always supported it's right to exist. I think Israel should exist. I don't want to see it destroyed. But they are in a position right now where they have created an alliance against them that, even with our help and assistance,they may not survive, they may not prevail. I think that would be a tragedy,” Macgregor said.“We have to save Israel from itself. We understand the anger and the emotion. But we have no leadership and we have no strategy. If someone were more rational in Washington, they would look at this and say, ‘We've got to put the brakes on or Israel will be lost.’”