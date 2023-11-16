ROASTING IN HELL: Rabbi says Hamas terrorist who murdered Israeli tattoo artist killed

The video starts off with Boteach asking people to watch the interview he did on Tuesday with Louk’s mother Ricarda. He added Shani has become the face of the October 7 massacre.

Hamas terrorists took her and murdered her. They paraded her body covered in her undergarments around Gaza City.

While these terrorists say they are religious men, he said they would kill a Muslim woman for not covering her hair. He added they did not care about defiling a Jewish woman’s naked body while praising Allah.

Ricarda confirmed the IDF killed the terrorist who grabbed Shani's legs and paraded her around.

“God bless the IDF,” said Boteach.

Boteach followed up by saying it has been confirmed Louk “was actually murdered after being tortured and who knows what else.”

“Hamas are evil incarnate,” he said.

“They are the Nazis of our time.”