ROASTING IN HELL: Rabbi says Hamas terrorist who murdered Israeli tattoo artist killed
American Rabbi Shmuley Boteach said the Hamas militant who killed Israeli tattoo artist Shani Louk is “roasting in hell where he belongs.”
“And that will be fate of all the Hamas monsters,” said Boteach in a Wednesday video.
“Thank you, IDF (Israel Defence Forces) for bringing up a totally total new era of the Jewish people having an army that protects us.”
The video starts off with Boteach asking people to watch the interview he did on Tuesday with Louk’s mother Ricarda. He added Shani has become the face of the October 7 massacre.
Hamas terrorists took her and murdered her. They paraded her body covered in her undergarments around Gaza City.
While these terrorists say they are religious men, he said they would kill a Muslim woman for not covering her hair. He added they did not care about defiling a Jewish woman’s naked body while praising Allah.
Ricarda confirmed the IDF killed the terrorist who grabbed Shani's legs and paraded her around.
“God bless the IDF,” said Boteach.
Boteach followed up by saying it has been confirmed Louk “was actually murdered after being tortured and who knows what else.”
“Hamas are evil incarnate,” he said.
“They are the Nazis of our time.”
Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent scores of soldiers into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack during a major Jewish holiday on October 7, killing hundreds and stunning the country.
The Israeli government said it was at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to set a new precedent.
Hamas soldiers fought gun battles inside several Israeli communities near Gaza hours after the attack began. Israel’s national rescue service said at the time at least 250 people had been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years.