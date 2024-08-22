Robert F. Kennedy may be ending run for president to throw support behind Trump

Two candidates for president of the US will be in the Phoenix AZ area tomorrow (Friday) and it could portend a dramatic shift in the presidential election race this year. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), running on the Independent ticket, is scheduled to make a speech in Phoenix on Friday at 12 p.m. MT, with speculation rife he will announce he is leaving the race for president and putting his support behind the Trump campaign. Coincidently, Trump is addressing a rally in Glendale AZ, one of the seven cities that border the city of Phoenix, late on Friday afternoon. Kennedy’s campaign press secretary Stephanie Spear said the announcement will be "about the present historical moment and his path forward." RFK Jr’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan said on the Impact Theory podcast, "There's two options that we're looking at and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump, or we draw somehow more votes from Trump." "Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump and you know, we walk away from that and explain to our base why we're making this decision." "I did not put in tens of millions of dollars to be a spoiler candidate," the attorney and entrepreneur told interviewer Tom Bilyeu. “Not easy, not an easy decision." .RFK Jr. had been forced to fight to qualify to get on the presidential ballot, which he finally did, even after being sued by the Democrat Party to keep him out, even though his father RFK Sr. and uncle John F. Kennedy were Democrat icons in the 1960s. Both of the older Kennedys were killed by assassin’s bullets. Regarding Kennedy, Trump told CNN on Tuesday: "I didn't know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I'd be open to it." Trump told CNN he would consider appointing RFK Jr. to a role in his future administration. "I like him a lot. I respect him a lot," Trump said. "I probably would, if something like that would happen. He's a very different kind of a guy, a very smart guy. And, yeah, I would be honored by that endorsement, certainly."