CALGARY — Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond, taking over one of cinema’s most recognizable roles as the long-running British spy franchise enters a new chapter under Amazon’s creative control.Amazon MGM Studios announced the casting Monday, confirming the 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig as 007 in the 26th official Bond film. He becomes the seventh leading man in the official series, which began more than six decades ago. The announcement ends years of speculation following Craig’s final appearance in No Time to Die in 2021.“To be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement carried by Reuters.Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whose work includes Dune and Arrival, will direct the next Bond adventure. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing and Tanya Lapointe serving as executive producer.“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007,” Villeneuve said to ITV News..Producers Pascal and Heyman pointed to Pattinson’s versatility, humour and willingness to take on different roles as reasons for selecting him.The casting places Pattinson at the centre of a franchise built around a distinctly British figure: a secret service officer whose dangerous assignments combine international espionage with expensive tastes, fast cars and an uncompromising approach to his enemies.Author Ian Fleming introduced Bond in the 1953 novel Casino Royale. Fleming wrote the book at Goldeneye, his home in Jamaica, establishing the character who would eventually anchor a worldwide entertainment franchise.Fleming’s own interests helped shape Bond’s world. The author’s official website identifies fine food, cars, travel and technology among the passions he brought into the stories. He ultimately wrote 12 Bond novels and two short-story collections.Sean Connery brought Bond to the official film series in Dr. No in 1962, beginning a succession of actors who would put their own stamp on the character.George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan followed before Craig took over in Casino Royale in 2006. Craig’s tenure lasted five films, ending with No Time to Die..Pattinson is already familiar with taking over an established screen character, having played Bruce Wayne in The Batman. His other credits include the Twilight films and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.Pattinson now inherits a role that has survived repeated changes in leading men, filmmaking styles and audience expectations.In February 2025, Amazon MGM Studios announced an agreement with longtime Bond custodians Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli to form a joint venture housing the franchise’s intellectual property.Under the agreement, Wilson and Broccoli would remain co-owners, while Amazon MGM would gain creative control after the transaction closed. The arrangement shifted responsibility for Bond’s future away from the producers who had overseen the films for decades.Amazon subsequently appointed Pascal and Heyman to produce the next instalment, putting a new team in charge of bringing 007 back to theatres.ITV News says production is expected to begin in 2027, with a release anticipated in 2028, although exact dates have not been announced.