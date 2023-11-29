Romanian MEP warns of worldwide totalitarianism

A Romanian member of the European Parliament said COVID vaccines caused a "genocide" and that digital vaccine passports could lead to a "totalitarian state."MEP Cristian Terhes from The Christian Democratic National Peasants' Party made his comments to open day two of the International Crisis Summit IV held at the Parliamentary Palace in Bucharest, Romania.Terhes recalled his memories as an 11-year-old when people rallied in the streets, some met with death, as they rebelled against communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. The communists only allowed three hours of TV a day, until broadcasts of the revolution captured screens 24 hours a day. Ceaucescu was executed him December 25 following a trial.“I remember people screaming, yelling in these streets in Bucharest, saying, 'We will die and we will be free,’” Terhes recalled.“Now, many people asked in Brussels, why it was us few members of the European Parliament from Eastern Europe who led this fight against all those abusive measures during the COVID pandemic. And my answer was because of that…Not only that we learned what tyranny is, we actually lived in it.”Terhes said as a child he would line up to buy food before he went to school because shortages were common. He said those who remember the authoritarian society did not want it to return in the form of vaccine mandates.“That is not okay for the government…to force people to be injected with a medical product maybe that they don't want,” he said.“Do I have the right and the authority, the legal and the moral authority, to impose a medical product, through a political vote, in people's body?”During European Parliament debates on the mandate, he asked officials whether people could die of the vaccine.“I said, ‘I will base my vote on the digital COVID certificate.. on one single issue alone. Can someone die after being injected with this vaccine? Yes or no,’” he recalled.“And one guy said, ‘Yes, probabilistically, statistically, yes.’"“And I said, in this case, I'm against it. Why? Because I don't have the power, or the authority to play with anybody's lives. I'm not God. And I don't want to play God. If a person wants…to be injected with such a medical product, that should be…solely the decision of that person, not mine.”Terhes said a Croatian counterpart asked the European Commission how many people had died from the vaccine and received an answer in August.“I quote, ‘11,977 people died spontaneously.’ And I repeat spontaneously. They were injected, and they died a few minutes later…That's a lot of people. And they even clarified in the answer that this is not including people who died after side effects, months or years after being vaccinated,” he recalled.“So what we see right now happening around us is pretty much a genocide. And, as someone said, it's very important to learn from history's mistakes, to make sure that we will not repeat them. And this is our job, your job as experts and us as elected officials.”Terhes also expressed concern over more recent trends.“The problem is that we are witnessing right now the installation of a new totalitarian regime all across the globe,” he said.“A few months ago, the WHO signed…an agreement with the European Commission to use the digital COVID certificate across the globe. It will be on your cell phone. They're talking right now at the European level about the digital vaccination certificate.”Terhes said it was clear where things are headed.“We will not be able to exercise many basic fundamental rights unless we have a pre-approval from the government. This is the definition of a totalitarian state. You have the options, only the ones that are provided to you or to us by the government. This is the reason why we need to fight together.”