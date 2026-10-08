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Russia calls reports of second Siberian plague case ‘fake’

Russia calls reports of second Siberian plague case ‘fake’
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Donald Trump
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
World Health Organization Who
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Darya Shipilova
Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute
Siberia
Irkutsk
Rospotrebnadzor
Svetlana Shiplova
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news