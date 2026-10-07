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Russia claims 5,000 tests find ‘no dangerous pathogen’ after Siberian lab worker death

Russian authorities say nearly 5,000 laboratory tests conducted following the mysterious death of a Siberian anti-plague researcher have found no dangerous pathogens
Russian authorities say nearly 5,000 laboratory tests conducted following the mysterious death of a Siberian anti-plague researcher have found no dangerous pathogensX/ChatGBT
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Donald Trump
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Putin
World Health Organization Who
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Darya Shipilova
Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute
Siberia
Irkutsk
Yersinia pestis
Rospotrebnadzor
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Western Standard
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