International

Scottish police say JK Rowling transgenderism tweets not criminal

British author JK Rowling reads from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House.
British author JK Rowling reads from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House.Courtesy Executive Office of the President/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Action
Men
Transgender Women
Jk Rowling
Rishi Sunak
Police Scotland
Criminality
Scottish Hate Crime Act
Hate Crime and Public Order Act
Humza Yousaf

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news