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Second deadly train disaster strikes Spain this year, scores dead — Canadians among injured

Second deadly train disaster strikes Spain this year, two Canadians among those injured.
Second deadly train disaster strikes Spain this year, two Canadians among those injured.X/ChatGBT
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Madrid
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Spain train crash
Madrid-Seville high-speed railway
Spain's Military Emergency Unit
Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia
Renfe train
Ciudad Real
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Western Standard
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