International

Second night of riots have kicked off after Belfast 'beheading' attempt

Protests erupt in the UK after "beheading" attempt in Belfast
Protests erupt in the UK after "beheading" attempt in BelfastImages provided by X
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Belfast
ukpoli
Sudanese man
UK beheading
UK protests
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Western Standard
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