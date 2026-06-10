Second night of riots have kicked off after Belfast 'beheading' attempt

A second night of riots around the United Kingdom have kicked off since the "beheading" attempt in North Belfast on Monday night. Authorities had warned throughout the day that additional demonstrations were being planned across Northern Ireland. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was aware of calls for protest activity and increased its operational response accordingly.According to reports, groups of masked individuals threw bricks, stones, and other objects at police lines in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast. In response, officers deployed water cannons and advanced riot units to disperse crowds..The protests started after 44-year-old Stephen Ogilvie was left with intense injuries including the loss of his left eye with severe injuries to his right, facial lacerations, slash wounds to his neck and back, and other serious head injuries.The suspect, identified as Hadi Alodid, was arrested in the attempted murder of Ogilvie.Anti-immigration demonstrations have occurred due to the fact the suspect was a Sudanese national who had previously sought asylum and had been granted leave to remain in the UK.The first night of protests was a reaction to news of the attack and the suspect's identity. The second night is significant because it suggests the unrest is becoming organized and sustained rather than a one-off movement. .Phillip Brett, a DUP member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, has issued a statement on behalf of the victim, the assembly said they did not want the incident to stoke division."We are aware of the tensions and talk of protests following this incident." Brett stated."We want to make it absolutely clear that overnight unrest is not welcome, and peaceful protest is the only way forward.""We have many migrants who make a deeply valuable contribution to our country, including in our healthcare system and hospitality sector and we depend on them to make our country work.""We do not want this terrible tragedy to be used to divide people or fuel hostility.".Protests have erupted all over the United Kingdom after the attempted beheading incident Monday night.So far, protests have occurred in Belfast, Manchester, Mansfield, Southampton, Parliament Square in London, Epping, Glasgow, and Wolverhampton.Politicians and community leaders warned that the attack was being used to inflame ethnic tensions before investigators had established a motive.UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for calm across the United Kingdom, including his office urging the public not to inflame tensions or spread misinformation while the police investigate the motive behind the attack."The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening." Starmer stated, "I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets."