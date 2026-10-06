International

Second person reportedly dies amid Siberian plague reports, Russia denies outbreak

A second person has reportedly died amid fears of a possible plague outbreak in Siberia
A second person has reportedly died amid fears of a possible plague outbreak in SiberiaChatGBT
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Darya Shipilova
Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute
Siberia
Irkutsk
Russia plague
Yersinia pestis
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news