SECOND WAVE: Hezbollah walkie talkies exploding in Lebanon on Day 2 of strikes

First it was pagers. On Tuesday a second wave of explosions rocked Beirut as hand held walkie talkies used by Hezbollah terrorists began spontaneously exploding — some at funerals of people killed the day before.Social media was rife with reports of even more ambulances and chaos in the streets of Lebanon in the wake of what appeared to be a second Israeli attack on the Lebanese based terror group.In addition, cars and even residential buildings were reportedly on fire in the capital city. At least three more people were confirmed dead on top of a dozen killed and 3,000 wounded the day before..Iran was reportedly flying in medical personnel to assist with the wounded. As many As 19 members of the Revolutionary Guard were killed in Syria.Israeli military officials refused to confirm or deny involvement but analysts said it marked a new type of asymmetrical warfare in anticipation of a broader escalation in the Middle East conflict.But critics complained booby traps are a violation of international law.According to Human Rights Watch’s Middle East and North Africa director, international law prohibits random and indiscriminate attacks that have the potential to harm civilians.“The use of an explosive device whose exact location could not be reliably known would be unlawfully indiscriminate, using a means of attack that could not be directed at a specific military target and as a result would strike military targets and civilians without distinction,” it said..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.