International

SECOND WAVE: Hezbollah walkie talkies exploding in Lebanon on Day 2 of strikes

In one of the most audacious military operations of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Mossad is believed to have simultaneously detonated hundreds of pagers across southern Lebanon.
In one of the most audacious military operations of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, the Mossad is believed to have simultaneously detonated hundreds of pagers across southern Lebanon.Twitter (“X”)
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Lebanon
Gaza
Counterterrorism
Hezbollah
conflict in the middle east
Anti-Israel activists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news