Secret Service knew guman was at the rally 90 minutes before firing shots at Trump; even took his photo

Newly revealed text messages show the United States Secret Service (USSS) was aware of the presence of Donald Trump’s attempted assassin at least an hour and a half before he opened fire on the former president. The messages also reveal USSS agents took a photo of Thomas Mathew Crooks before the shooting. According to FOX News, the screenshots of the messages were obtained by Fox News Digital from Sen. Chuck Grassley R-Iowa, who got them from Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, showing officers flagged 20-year-old Crooks after he was spotted using a range finder, but did not approach him. The New York Times first reported the text screenshots. At about 4:30 p.m., an officer texted his shift was ending, while warning a man, later identified as Crooks, had parked nearby their vehicle. ."Someone followed our lead and snuck in and parked by our cars just so you know," the text from the officer read. A follow-up message said Crooks was about 50 yards from the rally's exit, sitting at a picnic table. Two other counter-snipers responded with a thumbs up emoji and responded, writing, "Roger that." .Approximately 45 minutes later, at 5:10 p.m., officers sent a text saying Crooks near the American Glass International (AGR) building, "we are in." Crooks would later climb on top of the building where he fired his shots.The texts show authorities knew about the suspicious person, later identified as Crooks, close to 90 minutes before the shooting, updating the previous known time of about 60 minutes, per FOX News. "By 6:11 p.m., approximately 1 hour after the last text message was sent, the "kid" would be killed by a counter-sniper after he opened fire on Trump and rally goers," reports FOX.Trump's ear was grazed by one of eight bullets fired, while three rallygoers were also shot, including volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed protecting his family from danger. David Dutch and James Copenhaver were injured after being shot at the rally. Copenhaver was released from the hospital on July 26.