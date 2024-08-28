International

SEE: Trump shooter’s AR-15, backpack and IEDs in car trunk

FBI outlines shooter's time line
Broken down rifle and backpack used by Trump's shooter Thomas Crooks
Broken down rifle and backpack used by Trump's shooter Thomas CrooksFBI photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Trump shooter's rifle
AR15 used by Trump's shooter
Thomas Crooks
Attempt assassination of Donald Trump

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news