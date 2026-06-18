'SEND THEM BACK:' EU MEPs chant as parliament passes stricter migration law

The European Parliament has approved the EU's new "Return Regulation", a sweeping overhaul of deportation rules for migrants who do not have the legal right to remain in the bloc.Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted 418-218 on Wednesday in favour of the legislation, which would allow authorities to detain individuals awaiting deportation for extended periods and transfer some migrants to offshore processing centres while removal proceedings are underway.The reform updates the EU's 2008 return rules and is intended to streamline deportations, expand detention powers, and establish a framework for "return hubs" outside the European Union.EU member states have long argued that enforcing the departure of failed asylum seekers and visa overstayers remains a significant challenge, with many individuals remaining in the bloc despite receiving orders to leave..Following the vote, some MEPs chanted "Send them back" in the parliamentary chamber, while opponents responded with chants of "Shame on you," highlighting the deep divisions surrounding migration policy within the European Union.The legislation marks a significant shift toward stricter migration enforcement, reflecting policy changes that have taken shape since more than one million refugees and migrants arrived in Europe during the 2015–16 migration crisis.Ahead of a gathering of EU leaders in Brussels, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote to member states on Tuesday, outlining the Commission's position on the issue."The Return Regulation will provide the necessary tools to make returns more efficient, with faster and more effective procedures," Leyen also emphasized the need for stronger enforcement of return orders, noting that a substantial number of individuals ordered to leave the European Union never do so. The European Commission has argued that migration systems depend on the effective implementation of final removal decisions.The legislation still requires formal approval from the EU's 27 member-state governments before it becomes law.