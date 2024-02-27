Shapiro warns social justice in medicine could harm industry

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said diversity, inclusion and equity (DIE) in medicine “means that even if doctors injure patients, they might still be protected (even promoted).”“It means that top hospitals are abandoning key metrics when hiring surgeons,” tweeted Shapiro on Monday.“And it means research by whites may be disregarded.”.Sources told Shapiro Wake Forest Medical School was about to graduate medicine student Kychelle Del Rosario, who injured a conservative patient and bragged about it. Wake Forest allowed Del Rosario to lay low and take a voluntary leave of absence when this scandal broke. Moreover, Shapiro said University of Pennsylvania Health has hired Wake Forest medicine student Ewen Liu, who said she was happy when she injured a patient who mocked her pronoun pin. It bestowed her with awards for excellence in patient care. UPenn and Wake Forest have attempted to hide Liu’s hiring. This is because UPenn did not list her medical school on its website and Wake Forest did not mention her hospital in graduation materials. He pointed out this was normal in medicine. Another example he offered was Duke University surgical resident Vignesh Raman. At an internal DIE lecture, Raman said his heart sinks when he has patients who watch Fox News or wear Make America Great Again hats. Raman celebrated having a majority non-white population to treat. To respond to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, Shapiro said Duke made a concerted effort to stop hiring white men. He said Raman's team is abandoning all sorts of metrics and adopting a holistic application process to recruit more women and non-white people. Shapiro said it is an example of a larger trend. The American College of Surgeons (ACS) gave its members a definition of racism implying it is impossible to be racist towards white people. The ACS invited American physician Madeline B. Torres to explain to its members when patients see physicians who look like them, they tend to do better. Torres said grants and awards are being distributed to surgeons because of their minority status. He acknowledged this is now the prevailing view in surgical medicine. At a recent DIE conference at UPenn, one surgeon said it is offputting so many of her colleagues were white men. While it is bad when teachers and bureaucrats talk like this, Shapiro said valuing intersectionality over merit “can literally mean life or death in surgery.”A study conducted by Johns Hopkins University indicated medical error was the third leading cause of death in the US. Shapiro said the one issue physicians should care about is competence. “Anything else will get people killed,” he said. Twitter ("X") executive Elon Musk exposed the DIE agenda to be reflective of George Orwell's 1984 on January 22. READ MORE: WATCH: NEWSPEAK: Musk calls ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion’ Orwellian TermsMusk was speaking at the European Jewish Association and warned people to “always be wary of any name that sounds like it could come out of a George Orwell book.”“That’s never a good sign,” said Musk.