SH*T HAPPENS: Footage shows fountain of sewage shoot up high in Moscow

It looks like too many people in Moscow could have eaten too much spicy food lately. The Mirror reported Monday a Russian Telegram channel has said videos published online show a fountain of sewage as high as a residential building going up into the sky in Moscow. Videos and Telegram users have claimed Moscow’s sewage system stopped work. In response, a huge fountain of sewage shot up near multiple residential buildings and some under construction in the Novaya Moskva area. Institute of the Future founder Anton Gerashchenko confirmed Moscow Telegram channels had reported the sewage system in the city broke down. “A ‘fountain’ the height of a residential building is seen in one of Moscow's districts,” said Gerashchenko. “A sh*t show, literally.”.Although details about the fountain are minimal, thousands of people have commented on and shared the videos on social media. Russian energy company Gazprom said an expansion to a gas pipeline is having air cleared out of it in this way. While people might be concerned about this incident, Gazprom representatives said it is under control.