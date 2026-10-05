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Siberian plague lab worker dies from ‘unknown’ infection, triggers quarantine

Siberian plague lab worker dies from ‘unknown’ infection, triggers quarantine
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World Health Organization
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Darya Shipilova
Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute
Siberia
Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova
Irkutsk
Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev
Russia plague
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news