Siberian plague lab worker dies from ‘unknown’ infection, triggers quarantine

CALGARY — Dozens of people have been placed under quarantine or medical observation in Siberia after a young researcher at a laboratory specializing in plague and other dangerous pathogens died from a mysterious respiratory illness.The woman, identified by local media as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East near the city of Irkutsk.Shipilova died last week after developing what Russian health authorities have described as “pneumonia of unknown etiology” — meaning the underlying cause of the pneumonia has not been established. Her death has prompted an unusually extensive public-health response.The hospital in Shelekhov where Shipilova was treated was placed under quarantine, while people who had contact with her were traced and placed under medical supervision. .Rospotrebnadzor, Russia’s federal public-health agency, said extensive testing of samples from Shipilova did not detect microorganisms associated with her professional work. Officials also said an investigation at the institute found no incidents involving pathogenic microorganisms.The hospital in Shelekhov where Shipilova was treated was placed under quarantine, with admissions and discharges temporarily halted. People who had contact with her have been identified and placed under medical observation.Reports have differed over the exact number of people affected by quarantine and monitoring measures, with some accounts putting the number of potential contacts at close to 200. Reuters reported dozens were quarantined.Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor and Russia’s chief sanitary doctor, travelled to the Irkutsk region for an emergency meeting with regional officials. Irkutsk Gov. Igor Kobzev initially described the situation as involving a suspected case of a “particularly dangerous infection,” but has since urged residents not to panic.“Importantly, over the past few days, no new cases of staff from the Anti-Plague Institute seeking medical attention have been identified,” Kobzev said to Reuters..According to Daily Mail, the United States is closely monitoring developments in Siberia, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning Monday that an infectious disease escaping containment could spread quickly.“There’s very limited travel between the U.S. and Russia, obviously,” Rubio told reporters. “But like anything else, something like that gets out, it just quickly spreads.”Rubio stressed that the situation is ''not currently a cause for alarm,'' but said it warrants increased attention.“We’re watching and monitoring it closely,” he said. “I don’t think it’s cause for alarm, but it is cause for focus and a cause just to keep an eye on it.” Rubio said information released by Russia appeared to indicate that a laboratory worker became infected and that officials were concerned about possible transmission inside the facility. However, Russian authorities have not confirmed that Shipilova contracted plague and maintain that testing found no microorganisms associated with her professional work. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also been in contact with Russian authorities to verify the circumstances of the incident and laboratory testing. Based on the information currently available, the WHO said the risk to the general population “appears to be low.”.Two contacts tested positive for COVID-19 and another two for rhinovirus, which commonly causes cold symptoms. Other people tested were negative, according to Russian authorities.Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which circulates naturally among some wild rodents and their fleas. The disease remains present in parts of the world, including natural plague reservoirs in Siberia.Authorities maintain that the epidemiological situation in Irkutsk and nearby Shelekhov remains stable and that no evidence has emerged linking Shipilova’s death to a pathogen she handled at work.