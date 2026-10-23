'SICK LIES': Meghan Markle's father accuses son of framing him in child pornography investigation

CALGARY — Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under investigation in the Philippines over allegations involving child sexual abuse material, prompting the Duchess of Sussex to reveal she was warned about disturbing accusations against him eight years ago.The 82-year-old former television lighting director is being investigated after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered hundreds, potentially thousands, of suspected child sexual abuse images among belongings at his father's former home in Cebu, Philippines.According to The Sun, Markle Jr., 60, discovered the suspected material while clearing out the property, where his father had been living before returning to the United States.The alleged discovery included computers, mobile phones and other electronic devices stored in four large boxes. Markle Jr. subsequently reported the matter to Philippine authorities and contacted American law enforcement agencies..Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty confirmed Friday that authorities had launched an investigation."Our Anti-Trafficking and Anti-OSAEC (online sexual abuse and exploitation of children) task force in Cebu is currently investigating the matter," Ty told Reuters.Philippine Interior Minister Jonvic Remulla also confirmed that Markle Jr. had provided investigators with evidence, including a laptop, and had contacted the FBI.Markle Jr. told the Sun he was horrified by what he allegedly discovered among his father's possessions.He claimed the material included hundreds, potentially thousands, of images stored across electronic devices and other belongings.Markle Jr. said he had spent years supporting and caring for his father but that the alleged discovery had permanently damaged their relationship."I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him," he told the Sun.He also reportedly contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and law enforcement authorities in the United States.Authorities have not publicly released forensic findings establishing the nature, ownership or origin of the alleged material. The number of images described by Markle Jr. has not been independently verified..In a new interview with the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle Sr. has accused his son of attempting to destroy his reputation for financial gain, strongly denying allegations that he possessed child sexual abuse material.Speaking from a rehabilitation facility in Florida, the 82-year-old said he was shocked by the accusations and insisted he had never downloaded such material.Markle also disputed his son's account of where the electronic devices were discovered, claiming the computers had been packed in Mexico before being shipped to the Philippines in January 2025.He alleged that the devices remained in storage and that his son repeatedly refused to return them despite his requests.Markle said he had not spoken to his son in months and suggested the allegations were motivated by money.His daughter Samantha Markle has also defended their father, accusing her brother of fabricating the allegations after allegedly losing financial support from the family.However, neither Thomas Markle Sr.'s allegations against his son nor his account of the computers' whereabouts has been independently established.Philippine authorities have confirmed an investigation into the suspected child sexual abuse material, but have not publicly announced forensic findings identifying who downloaded, possessed or accessed it..Following the reports, Meghan issued a statement Friday revealing she had been informed of troubling allegations against her father in 2018, the year she married Prince Harry."I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," she said.According to the Duchess, a letter containing allegations about her father had been sent to London's Metropolitan Police and its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit.The letter was subsequently shared with Meghan, who said she was assured that the allegations were being investigated.She said the information influenced her decision to maintain her distance from her father and prevent him from having contact with her children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.Meghan also criticized previous media coverage of their estrangement, arguing that her decision had been misrepresented. She said her decision to keep her children away from their grandfather was made "for one reason: to protect them.""I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families," she added.Meghan concluded her statement by expressing hope that justice would be served and that protecting children would remain the priority..London's Metropolitan Police has said it is conducting internal enquiries following Meghan Markle's claim that she was informed of disturbing allegations against her father in 2018.A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told the Daily Mail that the force was aware of reports suggesting officers from its Royalty and Specialist Protection Command had been involved in passing along a letter containing allegations about Thomas Markle Sr."We are undertaking enquiries internally in an effort to confirm this," the spokesperson said.The Daily Mail further reported that the Metropolitan Police has not investigated Thomas Markle Sr. and is not currently investigating him.The clarification comes after Meghan said she had been informed of allegations against her father eight years ago and understood that authorities were investigating the matter.It remains unclear which authorities, if any, investigated the allegations at that time, or whether they are connected to the current investigation in the Philippines..The allegations have brought renewed attention to Meghan's longstanding estrangement from her father, which became public shortly before her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.Thomas Markle had originally been expected to walk his daughter down the aisle at Windsor Castle but withdrew from the ceremony after reporting health problems.His withdrawal followed controversy over staged paparazzi photographs taken in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding.King Charles III, then the Prince of Wales, ultimately accompanied Meghan partway down the aisle.Since the wedding, Thomas Markle has repeatedly spoken publicly about his fractured relationship with his daughter and expressed hopes of reconciliation.He has never met Prince Harry or his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.Meghan's latest statement provides a previously undisclosed explanation for her decision to maintain the separation, although the allegations against her father remain unproven..Thomas Markle had been living in the Philippines after relocating from Mexico in 2025.He subsequently returned to the United States following serious health complications, including a stroke and the amputation of his left leg.According to The Guardian, he is currently receiving rehabilitation treatment in Florida while learning to walk with a prosthetic limb.The investigation is being handled by Philippine authorities, with Markle Jr. reporting that he has also contacted American law enforcement.As of Friday, authorities had not publicly announced criminal charges against Thomas Markle Sr., and no court has established that he possessed the alleged material.