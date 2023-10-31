Son of WEF co-founder calls for Klaus Schwab's arrest

The son of a WEF co-founder is calling for the arrests of Bill Gates, WHO leadership, the WEF, Klaus Schwab, Big Tech and Pfizer.Pascal Najadi made his plea in a five-minute video shared on (Twitter ("X").The retired Swiss banker said the City of Geneva, Switzerland “looks beautiful, but there is a dark side to it. Everything evil in the world related to democide, unfortunately, comes from Geneva.”Democide is defined by Collins dictionary as “killing of members of a country’s civilian population as a result of its government’s policy, including by direct action, indifference and neglect.”Najadi listed the World Health Organization (WHO), GAVI (the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) as guilty Geneva-based organizations. Najadi’s father Pascal Najadi co-founded the WEF in 1971, but, as the younger Najadi explained, “left Klaus Schwab out of disgust in the early 80's.”“I, as a Swiss citizen, right here, now declare that the WEF is not eligible anymore for diplomatic immunity. I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people immediately,” Najadi said.“Why? The WEF, the WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, big tech, Bill Gates, all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon, injecting nanolipids into 5.7 billion people. And we Swiss are hosting them? That's terrible."“We cannot tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity. But you've done it. I'm the victim and I'm dying from it. And my mother, too. It's a democide. And you'll be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity.”Switzerland has been a neutral country for centuries, but Najadi argued his country had failed in this regard by the diplomatic immunity he argued to members of these organizations.“I believe, personally, Geneva has a better future. Swiss neutrality has to be restored. We have no future not being neutral. And the young people who survive through this will be the guarantors, hopefully, that such institutions can never again take foothold in our blessed country. Never again,” he said.“The snake head is in Geneva. I call it a direct, clear and present danger to the Swiss population. But I can tell you, it is being cut off.”Najadi, who testified to Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19 in May, compared the organizations to a “criminal” “house of cards.”“One card pulled by justice and the whole card house collapses. But from hope alone, it is not done. Everybody must now change the spirit and all the vaccinated, the injected, knowing that they are poisoned."“We are the masters. We are billions of people. Let's just stand up and say, 'Stop. We will not comply.' And in French, ‘Ni oubli, ni pardon,’ [neither forget nor forgive] because we're the guardians of humanity and our light obliterates the darkness of evil, always.”Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger made a cameo in the middle of the five-minute film, viewed more than 7.3 million times since its posting to Twitter ("X") on October 27. She is a scientist, researcher and teacher at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Geneva and Lausanne.“People are so afraid of what's going on because the United Nations is occupied. But people in there don't understand; those who understand, keep quiet, or try to speak in different ways to help people to wake up,” she said.“So if you understand that, you know that this was very easy to carve a world government, if you don't have a force that stops that and says, ‘we the people’ is more important.”According to her website, Stuckelberger worked with WHO on International Health Regulation and public health emergency management between 2009 and 2013. In the video she said she and Najadi are trying to build a worldwide “we the people movement” that is “completely different” from the named Geneva organizations.“There is no right to WHO to give any orders to dictate to the whole world like they have done. And the Global Alliance for vaccine immunization GAVI got total immunity from the Swiss government,” she explained.“This is a coup d'etat, clearly. It's a global crime scene. And we are bringing little pieces of evidence to people with humility.”The GAVI.org website acknowledges this immunity, received in Berne, Switzerland on June 23, 2009. The GAVI Alliance, hosted by UNICEF when it was launched in 2000, later became independent. It was the first organization to receive immunity under the Swiss Host State Act.Read more: Swiss banker tells NCI about vaccine harm and legal action against his prime minister and doctors