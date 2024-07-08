UPDATED: Stephen King, Rob Reiner say Biden should not run for re-election

More prominent American public figures have called for Joe to go. American author Stephen King said President Joe Biden should not be the Democratic presidential candidate. “Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election,” tweeted King on Monday. .American actor Rob Reiner said it is time to stop screwing around. “If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy,” said Reiner. “Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity.”.In response, Reiner said he should step down. View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she does not care if Biden defecates in his pants and cannot form coherent sentences. “Show me he can’t do the job and I’ll say OK, maybe it’s time to go,” said Goldberg. “Now he had a bad night the first time that he went out and debated Kamala Harris.” .People said he should quit then because he could not talk to women that way. However, she said he came back and gave the US four years. The severity of Biden’s cognitive problems became apparent during his debate with former US president Donald Trump on June 27, as he appeared to lose his train of thought and would tune out at times. READ MORE: THOMAS: Biden must resign and end the elder abuseTrump gave Biden all the room he needed to prove he is incapable of serving as president, and he proved that. After the debate, he said he had a bad night, suggesting his performance was a fluke. He added he almost fell asleep during the debate because he was exhausted after travelling around the world twice, despite not doing that in the 10 days leading up to it.