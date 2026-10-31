International

Study finds paper straws considered worse than plastic in key environmental measures

A new study from South Korea has found that paper straws, widely promoted as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic, may cause greater environmental harm in several key categories.
A new study from South Korea has found that paper straws, widely promoted as an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic, may cause greater environmental harm in several key categories.ChatGBT
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Paper Straws
Plastic Straws
Federal Court Of Appeal
South Korea
Comprehensive Study on Single-Use Straws
South Korea study
Biodegradable
Canada Single-use Plastics Prohibition
People Power Party lawmaker Kim Wi-sang