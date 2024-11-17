Study finds switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes may reduce respiratory issues

A new U.S. study suggests that smokers who switch entirely to e-cigarettes may experience fewer respiratory symptoms, specifically less wheezing, compared to those who continue smoking traditional cigarettes. The study also highlights potential risks for individuals who take up e-cigarettes without reducing their cigarette smoking.The research, which analyzed data from over 5,200 adult participants in the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study, examined smokers’ respiratory symptoms as they transitioned to different smoking habits over time. .Vaping on the rise after Quebec banned flavours.Participants were tracked to see if their symptoms of coughing and wheezing improved after they stopped smoking, switched to e-cigarettes, or adopted a mix of both.According to the study, those who completely replaced cigarette smoking with e-cigarettes had a 33% higher rate of improvement in wheezing symptoms compared to those who continued smoking traditional cigarettes. However, the same benefit was not observed for cough symptoms..Report finds nicotine pouches could help Europe meet smoke-free goals decades sooner.For those who continued to use both cigarettes and e-cigarettes, the study found no improvement in respiratory symptoms. Individuals who maintained or increased their cigarette intake alongside e-cigarette use had a 15% lower rate of respiratory symptom resolution than those who stuck with cigarette smoking alone.The findings add to the ongoing debate over the safety and effectiveness of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool. .France to ban nicotine pouches.While e-cigarettes are generally seen as a lower-risk option for nicotine consumption compared to traditional cigarettes, the study warns that using e-cigarettes without entirely giving up smoking may worsen respiratory symptoms.Health officials in Canada and around the world are watching studies like this closely as they continue to assess the risks and potential benefits of e-cigarettes for smoking cessation. Researchers hope these findings can inform policies that maximize the health benefits for those looking to quit smoking while minimizing possible harm associated with dual use.The study was published in the Nicotine & Tobacco Research academic journal.