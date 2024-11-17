International

Study finds switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes may reduce respiratory issues

Cigarette
CigaretteImage courtesy of Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cigarettes
Smoking
Tobacco
Nicotine
Vaping
smoking cessation
e-cigarettes
Nicotine & Tobacco Research

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news