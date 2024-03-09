Study finds Warwick Castle most overrated tourist spot in the world

Warwick Castle in the United Kingdom has topped the list of the most overrated tourist attractions in the world, according to a study conducted by flight booking company Wingie. Warwick Castle is a medieval castle developed from a wooden fort built by William the Conqueror during 1068 — two years after he conquered England.“Whether because of the admission price, long queues or the trip not meeting expectations, visitors want to feel their attendance was worth the money, especially during the cost of living crisis when holidays become less affordable,” said Wingie Chief Operating Officer Nihan Colak Erol in a press release. “By studying traveler sentiment, we can reveal which experiences fell flat for most people.”.Wingie found Warwick Castle received the highest proportion of overrated mentions compared to the number of reviews on Tripadvisor than any other landmark worldwide at 57.4%. Of the 16,430 reviews, it said 9,430 mentions involved Warwick Castle lacking lustre.It had more than 1,000 mentions of the terms disappointed, expensive and not worth it. More than 500 reviewers said it was overpriced and there was not much to see..Wingie went on to say Kampong Phluk in Cambodia ranked second on Tripadvisor among the most overrated places to visit (53%). Visitors often called Kampong Phluk a scam, expensive and not worth it. .While Kampong Phluk ranked second, it said Stonehenge in the UK came in third place (42.4%). Visitors referred to Stonehenge’s tickets as too expensive and not worth it more than 1,000 times..Besakih Temple in Indonesia came in fourth place (39.9%). Appearing in more than 150 comments were the words scam and not worth it and warnings to avoid Besakih Temple. .The Jungfraujoch in Switzerland finished in fifth place (38.5%). One-quarter of visitors deemed the Jungfraujoch expensive and not worth the money..After the Jungfraujoch was the Arecibo Lighthouse and Park in Puerto Rico and Graceland in Tennessee (38.1%). This was followed by Sovereign Hill in Australia (37.7%) and Bletchley Park in the UK (37.4%). Colak Erol concluded by saying the key to a great experience “is ensuring that expectations meet reality.” In most cases, the ticket price did not justify the visit. “Visitors should understand the value and uniqueness of each experience, so they leave feeling their money was well spent,” she said. The top 50 landmarks and attractions in each country were sourced from Tripadvisor. Each listing's reviews were analyzed to determine the number of mentions of 40 overrated and underrated keywords, and a count of reviews was taken.