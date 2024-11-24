Study warns nicotine pouch limits could push users back to cigarettes

A new study suggests that proposed Danish government restrictions on nicotine pouches could push users back to traditional cigarettes, potentially undermining public health efforts to reduce smoking rates.Research commissioned by the Tholos Foundation and conducted by IPSOS reveals that nearly 20% of current nicotine pouch users would return to smoking if the government implements a proposed limit of 9 milligrams of nicotine per pouch.The September 2024 draft order from the Danish government has raised serious concerns among harm reduction advocates..France to ban nicotine pouches.Three-quarters of nicotine pouch users reportedly rely on these products for health-related reasons, primarily as a tool to quit or reduce smoking.Denmark has already seen significant progress in reducing smoking rates, dropping from 19% in 2018 to 14% in 2023, which is partly attributed to the introduction of nicotine pouches.The study uncovered additional troubling potential consequences..Report finds nicotine pouches could help Europe meet smoke-free goals decades sooner.Fifty percent of consumers surveyed said they would turn to the black market if the new restrictions are implemented, suggesting the proposed limits could create more problems than they solve.Tim Andrews, director of consumer issues at Tholos, strongly criticized the proposed regulations. “The evidence is clear. Nicotine pouches help consumers quit smoking and reduce harm. The proposed nicotine limit is a disaster for public health which will increase smoking rates, and create a huge black market,” said Andrews.“Eighty percent of consumers know nicotine pouches are helpful in reducing smoking rates, and believe governments should support less harmful alternatives to smoking, a powerful voting block. This is a clear sign to the government they should follow international best practices through introducing smart regulations based on research and evidence, which restrict sales to minors and prevent underaged experimentation, while still allowing adults the ability to quit smoking.”.Study finds switching from cigarettes to e-cigarettes may reduce respiratory issues.The research aligns with previous international studies, including a 2022 German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment report that recommended an optimal nicotine level of 16.6 milligrams per pouch.As the Danish government considers these new restrictions, the debate continues about the most effective approach to reducing smoking-related health risks while supporting smokers who want to quit.