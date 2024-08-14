Taylor's 'Swifties' banned from being outside Wembley Stadium during concerts

One of the many phenomena of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the number of unticketed fans outside the performance venues can be the same, or more, than ticketed fans inside the venues. That comes to an end at Swift’s five concerts in Wembley Stadium in London, UK, August 15-20. USA Today reports officials at the venue updated its website, advising fans of the new safety measure after Swift’s three Vienna concerts were cancelled last week, when officials there uncovered a potential terrorist bomb threat. Vienna authorities allege three terrorists planned to drive a bomb-laden vehicle through the crowds outside at least one of the Vienna concerts, with the potential to kill thousands. A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said there was “nothing to indicate that the matters being investigated by the Austrian authorities will have an impact on upcoming events here in London,” according to USA Today. A statement from Wembley officials read “no one is allowed to stand outside any entrance or on the Olympic Steps at the front of the stadium,” while unticketed fans will be asked to “move on.” Camping also has been prohibited at the stadium. Additionally, officials said concert goers with tickets will be allowed into the stadium earlier than usual, at 3:30 pm local time for all five dates. Opening acts Raye, Paramore, Suki Waterhouse and Raye are also expected to take to the stage. Swift has yet to address the cancellation of her Vienna shows, or the added security at her London concerts, since the threats became public. Three youths, aged 17, 18 and 19 were arrested in Vienna, after the ISIS-connected terrorist plot was discovered. According to Austrian authorities, the 19-year-old had pledged his allegiance to ISIS and was living with his parents in the town. That suspect, and the 17-year-old, were arrested on August 6, after police raided the 19-year-old’s home and found various chemicals and substances, as well as Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the 17-year-old’s home. The 18-year-old was arrested on August 8. Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence in Vienna, said the 19-year-old confessed to wanting to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.” Swift’s shows in London are her first since the cancellation of the Vienna concerts. Following the London dates, the Eras Tour comes to Canada, with concerts at Roger’s Place in Toronto from November 11-16 plus November 21-23, followed by dates in BC Place in Vancouver, on December 6-8.